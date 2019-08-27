Face-to-Face Trumps Facebook For Networking

27 Aug 2019 | 12.00 pm

Nearly 80% of business professionals regard face-to-face business networking as more effective than networking via social media, according to research published this week.

The finding is drawn from a survey of more than 300 Irish professionals, which was conducted by the organisers of The Networking Summit, which takes place on September 27 in the Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport.

The survey, which focused on people’s perceptions around networking, also found that one-third of respondents attributed between 50% and 75% of their business success to networking. Some 30% attributed between 50% and 75% of their career progression to successful networking.

However, a significant proportion (76%) of those surveyed admitted to having felt inadequate or like an imposter at previous networking events.

Among the other findings in the survey:

49% of respondents said that mixed gender groups were the most effective for networking;

47% said they predominately used networking to increase sales and connections for their business, while 33% networked to build personal and professional credibility and 20% did so for career growth;

56% said that the optimum frequency for networking was monthly, followed by weekly (24%) and quarterly (19%).

Asked about what motivates them to attend a business networking event, 44% of respondents ranked strong networking opportunities with relevant attendees as the most important factor, followed by the quality of the speakers (32%), a clear learning opportunity (13%), confidence in the event organisers (9%) and ticket price (9%).

Siobhan Fitzpatrick, founder of The Networking Summit, said that networking is hugely effective in terms of growing a business and developing careers.

Networking Summit

Returning for its second year, the Networking Summit will gather together experts in the fields of networking, communications, branding and performance to inspire and educate attendees keen to grow their businesses and careers through networking.

This year’s keynote speaker is adventurer and former rugby player Damian Browne, who is currently attempting to clime the highest mountains on all seven continents.

The summit’s panel of speakers also includes Kingsley Aikens, founder of The Networking Institute; Brigid Farrell, founder of international communications firm, AllTalk Training; Sharon Tighe, Zahra Media Group and founder of The Good Summit, and photographer John Murray.

Siobhan Fitzpatrick will host the event with support from broadcaster Alison Comyn.

Attendees at the summit can participate in focused and practical masterclasses and gain continuous professional development hours at the fully accredited event.

Tickets for The Networking Summit, which include all presentations, 2 x 60 min masterclasses and a seated lunch, are priced at €200, with discounts available for not-for-profit organisations.

See thenewtorkingsummit.com for more details.

Photo: (l-r) Siobhan Fitzpatrick, Alison Comyn, Joseph McGuire (Clearsight Communications), Dave Russell (The Mind Coach), Kingsley Aikins, Catherine Moonan (Pitch Coach) and Joanne O’Riordan (centre)