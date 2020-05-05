Face Masks Compulsory On Air France Flights

05 May 2020 | 08.22 am

Air France has announced that wearing a mask will be compulsory on all its flights from May 11. The same applies with sister airline KLM.

Face masks will also be compulsory for all crew members and agents in contact with passengers. However, no provision is being made for social distancing on board.

The move is in response to a French government instruction that face masks are cumpulsory on all public transport.

The airline says that the air in the cabin is renewed every three minutes with HEPA filters, identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. These filters extract 99.99% of the smallest viruses, including those no larger than 0.01 micrometres. Coronavirus type viruses, ranging in size from 0.08 to 0.16 micrometres, are filtered through the HEPA filters, the airline claims.

On domestic Air France flights and short flights in Europe, meal and beverage services have been suspended. On long-haul flights, cabin service will be limited to individually wrapped products.

Meanwhile, Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, has announced the resumption of its cargo services to and from Dublin. The first cargo flight since March 24 landed at Dublin Airport last week carrying seven tonnes of protective face masks and goggles.

The now weekly service supports the Irish export market. The aircraft last week departed Dublin carrying 35 tonnes of cargo including food items for Dubai, seafood for Hong Kong and pharmaceuticals destined for Asian and Australian markets. The next Emirates SkyCargo flight is scheduled to land in Dublin on May 8.

Under normal circumstances, Emirates SkyCargo operates a twice daily service from Dublin. The airline is hopeful that more flights to and from Dublin will be added over the coming weeks.