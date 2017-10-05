EY-Seren Comes To Ireland

05 Oct 2017 | 12.32 pm

Accountancy firm EY has introduced its recently-acquired digital consultancy service, EY-Seren, to Ireland for the first time.

EY bought UK-based Seren back in August as part of a plan to expand its strategy consulting services, adding 60 staff and revealing plans to open an EY-Seren practice in the Middle East.

Seren was established in 2003 and helped its clients achieve digital business transformation through a customer-centred approach to design. The firm worked with clients in several sectors, in particular, telecoms and financial services.

Now, EY has brought its new capability to Ireland, with a team of 20 focused on customer research capabilities, user experience, user interaction design, rapid prototyping, digital analytics and customer data visualisation.

Digital director Yvonne Kiely said: “We are leading the way in our digital transformation offering across the island of Ireland, and I’m really excited by the investment and expansion of our existing capabilities following today’s announcement. EY Seren Ireland will extend the innovative digital customer engagement strategy and customer experience design services we provide to our clients.”

According to the EY ‘Digital Transformation for 2020 and Beyond’ survey, more than 50% of businesses cited digital business models, customer experience and service design as their top three strategic priorities until 2020. EY says that “digital disruption is top of mind” for the firm, and with the introduction of EY Seren that it is “able to help clients with this very different customer research based approach to outcome aligned digital transformation”.

Kiely added: “Customer expectation today is being led by market leaders in the digital space, who are providing simple and intuitive customer journeys for their products and services. More traditional organisations that weren’t founded on this basis need to work hard to keep pace with the rapid innovation we’re seeing today. Excellent customer experience is a key driver in building more profitable relationships, shape industries and transform business performance.”

She gave as an example savings of more than €1m per week for one of EY-Seren’s supermarket clients, discovered when EY-Seren was commissioned to build the tools and capabilities to track the performance of its €1.2 billion e-commerce business. The €1m was being lost as a result of online checkout problems, and the problem was identified through a new digital measurement solution drawing together and analysing 15 different data sources.

EY plans to increase its global strategy consulting practice to over 2,500 professionals by 2020, both organically and through acquisitions, and the Seren acquisition is part of this, the company said.

Photo: Frank O’Dea (left), chief innovation officer, EY Ireland; Yvonne Kiely, customer and digital lead, EY Ireland; and Mike McKerr, managing partner, EY Ireland