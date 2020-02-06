EY Launches Wavespace Innovation Centre

06 Feb 2020 | 10.06 am

EY has unveiled its new Wavespace centre at its Harcourt Street HQ in Dublin. The advisory firm says the 650 square metre facility is designed to stimulate idea generation in a flexible space for collaboration.

The centre includes a Lab where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on client projects, and a Studio that serves as a multi-use creative space capable of hosting client groups of up to 120.

EY says the spaces has been designed to the highest technological specifications, with a range of interactive screens and tools designed for easy connectivity with the global network of EY Wavespace centres.

The firm anticipates that a fifth of EY employees will work in technology-focused roles by 2022, and has set a target that 25% of its graduate recruits come from STEM backgrounds.

Wavespace is part of EY’s strategy to focus on growth in the services it offers to clients in SAP implementation, cloud services integration, emerging technologies, data science, advanced analytics and blockchain.

The firm anticipates that Wavespace collaboration sessions will range from a one-day immersion workshop to long-term projects, to pop-up centres brought directly to clients’ locations and the firm’s regional offices in Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Frank O’Dea, chief innovation officer, commented: “EY Wavespace brings together the best of what we can offer to our clients, and gives teams the potential to accomplish in a few weeks what would traditionally take several months.

“Wavespace experiences are run with specific design thinking methodologies, by a team of multidisciplinary EY experts combining technology acumen and deep sector expertise, along with global insights from other Wavespace centres.

“This helps teams to identify and navigate the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation specific to their organisation, reimagine business models and processes, explore new capabilities and increase their competitiveness by driving positive change.”

Helena O’Dwyer, who heads up the unit, added: “EY Wavespace gives us an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate with our clients to find solutions that drive major transformative change. The power of this collaboration when merged with technology creates something very special for our clients, and allows us to imagine the art of the possible together, and then to make that a reality.”

Photo: Frank O’Dea and Helena O’Dwyer. (Pix: Naoise Culhane)