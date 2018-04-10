10 Apr 2018 | 10.37 am

EY has officially launched a new learning and innovation hub in UCD, for which it partnered with the university’s Lochlann Quinn School of Business.

The EY Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub can accommodate up to 50 students at a time. Features include writable walls, which it is hoped will “drive innovative thinking and ideation in the classroom”. The space can also be used for presentations and pitches.

The new hub is part of a three-strand philanthropic partnership between UCD and EY. Another strand is the EY Student Scholarship award, commencing 2018/19, which will see three students over five years have their education costs covered by EY.

The third strand of the EY-UCD partnership is a speaker series, featuring business leaders and other experts.

Commenting on the learning hub initiative, Dr. Maeve Houlihan, director of the UCD Quinn School, said that it is about connecting people and ideas, and thinking differently about how to teach and learn.

“It changes the type of conversation you can have when the barriers of a traditional lecture room are removed. The hub is a focal point for the practice of entrepreneurship and innovation, one of our key pillars, and the agility of the space is a great addition to student experience at UCD Quinn,” she added.

Dermot Daly, partner sponsor for recruitment, EY Ireland, noted that innovation and entrepreneurship are recognised as engines of economic and business growth. “Through collaboration with UCD and by combining our strengths, we will continue to develop world-class expertise in entrepreneurial education and support the next generation of UCD graduates.”

Photo: Dermot Daly (left), Orla Byrne, UCD, and Eoin McManus, EY Ireland (Pic: Orla Murray/SON Photo)