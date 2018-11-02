EY Ireland Revenues Up 28% To €316m

02 Nov 2018 | 10.30 am

EY Ireland boosted revenue by 28% to €316m in the year to end-June and increased staff headcount by 14% to 2,245 people in the Republic.

EY partner Frank O’Keeffe commented: “We are redefining how we use technology in both our traditional and new services. We made a number of key hires in emerging technology in Ireland, building on the strength of our now 130-strong data analytics and technology team.

“As part of our innovation drive, we will continue to focus on areas like financial services, cyber, risk management, managed services, software, digital tax and digital audit, and we anticipate a significant increase in the number of people we employ in these areas in Ireland over the next two years.”

The firm said its core audit practice achieved “a number of key wins in the plc, private middle market and government sectors”, as well as investing in “innovative growth areas” such as data analytics and its global statutory reporting centre.

At the end of September, EY employed 2,80 people on the island of Ireland including a recent intake of 305 graduates, an 18% increase in numbers since last year.

Financial services managing partner Eoin McManus added: “We have delivered double-digit growth again this year as a result of client demand around accounting change, GDPR, aviation finance, structured finance and Brexit advisory.

“While politicians continue their negotiations on a Brexit deal, financial services firms are finalising their plans to relocate. Our most recent Brexit Tracker shows Dublin as the most popular choice for relocation, and we’ve seen marked revenue growth associated with supporting financial services firms with Central Bank applications and advising them on relocating their operations to Ireland. This activity will ramp up as we edge closer to the March deadline.”

The full EY transparency report for 2018 is available here.