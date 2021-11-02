EY Fee Income Tops €390m

02 Nov 2021 | 09.04 am

Accountancy firm and business adviser EY has reported 9.5% revenue growth to €393m in the year to June 2021.

On an all-Ireland basis, EY’s fee income was €425m, up 7.6% year-on-year.

The firm said there was strong performance across its four service lines of Assurance, Consulting, Tax and Strategy and Transactions.

The firm hired 1,066 people in FY21 and had c.3,400 people employed at the end of the period, north and south of the border. The firm has 103 partners.

The limited financial disclosure was announced in tandem with publication of a very detailed Transparency Report.

Managing partner Frank O’Keeffe (pictured) commented: “EY is very proud of the market leading results that we have delivered in this financial year. Our world class teams displayed incredible resilience during what was a challenging year, and our clients continued to turn to us to help them solve some of their most complex issues.

“We continue to invest heavily in our core business areas of tax, audit and consulting, as well as strategy and transactions, while also focusing significant investment in our new areas of client service including technology, analytics, cyber security, workforce and organisation design and planning, change management, transaction diligence, law, sustainability, strategy, valuations, modelling and economics.”

Colin Ryan, managing partner EY Financial Services Ireland, added: “We have this year made material investments in high demand skillsets and expertise including customer experience, finance transformation, regulation, technology-enabled transformation, ESG and analytics, as well as developing new partnering models.”