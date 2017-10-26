26 Oct 2017 | 08.58 am

The finale of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition takes place tonight (October 26) in Citywest, marking the 20th year of the prestigious competition.

However, if you were planning to watch the event on TV, you’ll have to wait till October 30 before it airs. In previous years, RTE televised the competition’s denouement a few hours after the actual presentation.

The finale will be shown on be3 next Monday at 8pm. The ceremony itself is being hosted by Mark Little and Aoibhín Garrihy. It will conclude a six-part series profiling the 24 finalists that was shown on be3 over the last number of weeks.

The business awards programme is divided into three categories — Emerging, Industry and International — with eight finalists chosen per category.

The 24 finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges comprising former EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winners, among them Anne Heraty, CEO of Cpl Resources. She is also chairperson this year’s judging panel.

Speaking about the competition, Kevin McLoughlin, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, said that the finalists, who are spread over 10 different sectors, are reflective of the strength and diversity in Irish business.

“We are particularly proud to have eight female finalists in this year’s cohort, our highest number yet,” McLoughlin added. “We look forward to these trends of diversity continuing to grow over the coming years, with new sectors emerging and a growing number of female-led businesses making an impact across the island.”

A winner will be selected from each of the three categories and from these three winners, an overall winner will be crowned as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017. The overall winner will then go on to represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in Monaco in June 2018, competing against more than 60 leading entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists are

Emerging Category

Aoife Lawler and Niamh Sherwin-Barry, The Irish Fairy Door Company

Jack Teeling, Teeling Whiskey

Niall McGarry, Maximum Media/JOE Media

Ian McKenna, eLight

Jack and Declan O’Connor, BHSL

Daithi O’Connor, Revive Active

Ciara Donlon, THEYA Healthcare

Samuel Dennigan, Strong Roots

Industry Category

Patrick McAliskey, Novosco

Gary and Andrew Irwin, Bedeck

Evelyn O’Toole, CLS

Ramona Nicholas, Cara Pharmacy

Patrick McCann, Simplyfruit (Ire) Ltd.

Trevor Annon, The Mount Charles Group

Louis Keating, L&M Keating Ltd.

Jim Burke, GoBus.ie

International Category

Harry Hughes, Portwest

Mark Barrett, APC

Darragh Cullen, Edge Innovate

Brendan Monaghan, Neueda

Fergus and Frances McArdle, Height for Hire

Jane Gallagher and Roisin Callaghan, Cogs & Marvel

Kevin O’Loughlin, Nostra

Alan Foy, Blueface

Photo: The 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists with Kevin McLoughlin, Seán Duffy and Rob Heron from EY