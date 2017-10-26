26 Oct 2017 | 08.58 am
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finale Tonight
But it won’t be shown on TV till October 30
26 Oct 2017 | 08.58 am
The finale of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition takes place tonight (October 26) in Citywest, marking the 20th year of the prestigious competition.
However, if you were planning to watch the event on TV, you’ll have to wait till October 30 before it airs. In previous years, RTE televised the competition’s denouement a few hours after the actual presentation.
The finale will be shown on be3 next Monday at 8pm. The ceremony itself is being hosted by Mark Little and Aoibhín Garrihy. It will conclude a six-part series profiling the 24 finalists that was shown on be3 over the last number of weeks.
The business awards programme is divided into three categories — Emerging, Industry and International — with eight finalists chosen per category.
The 24 finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges comprising former EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winners, among them Anne Heraty, CEO of Cpl Resources. She is also chairperson this year’s judging panel.
Speaking about the competition, Kevin McLoughlin, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, said that the finalists, who are spread over 10 different sectors, are reflective of the strength and diversity in Irish business.
“We are particularly proud to have eight female finalists in this year’s cohort, our highest number yet,” McLoughlin added. “We look forward to these trends of diversity continuing to grow over the coming years, with new sectors emerging and a growing number of female-led businesses making an impact across the island.”
A winner will be selected from each of the three categories and from these three winners, an overall winner will be crowned as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017. The overall winner will then go on to represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in Monaco in June 2018, competing against more than 60 leading entrepreneurs from across the globe.
The 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists are
Emerging Category
Aoife Lawler and Niamh Sherwin-Barry, The Irish Fairy Door Company
Jack Teeling, Teeling Whiskey
Niall McGarry, Maximum Media/JOE Media
Ian McKenna, eLight
Jack and Declan O’Connor, BHSL
Daithi O’Connor, Revive Active
Ciara Donlon, THEYA Healthcare
Samuel Dennigan, Strong Roots
Industry Category
Patrick McAliskey, Novosco
Gary and Andrew Irwin, Bedeck
Evelyn O’Toole, CLS
Ramona Nicholas, Cara Pharmacy
Patrick McCann, Simplyfruit (Ire) Ltd.
Trevor Annon, The Mount Charles Group
Louis Keating, L&M Keating Ltd.
Jim Burke, GoBus.ie
International Category
Harry Hughes, Portwest
Mark Barrett, APC
Darragh Cullen, Edge Innovate
Brendan Monaghan, Neueda
Fergus and Frances McArdle, Height for Hire
Jane Gallagher and Roisin Callaghan, Cogs & Marvel
Kevin O’Loughlin, Nostra
Alan Foy, Blueface
Photo: The 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists with Kevin McLoughlin, Seán Duffy and Rob Heron from EY