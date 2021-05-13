EY Entrepreneur Contest Finalists Announced

13 May 2021 | 08.07 am

EY has announced the 24 finalists for the 2021 Entrepreneur Of The Year programme, competing in three categories spanning retail, consumer, technology, health and leisure and more.

Partner lead Roger Wallace said: “This year’s finalists highlight the vibrant diversity of the entrepreneurial landscape across the island of Ireland, with sectors including technology, consumer, leisure and healthcare all represented, as well as our highest ever proportion of female finalists, which is great to see.

“The ability of entrepreneurs to embed the power of digital into all aspects of their businesses is reflected strongly in this year’s cohort of finalists, who include a number of exceptional consumer goods businesses reaching international markets, achieving exponential growth in the past year, along with the highest quality companies leading the way in health testing and antimicrobial technology, among others.

“In what has been a really tough period of trading for many entrepreneurs, it has been equally uplifting to see so many manufacturing finalists also thriving, and able to continue growing their businesses and employment in the current environment.”

The three categories for the competition are Emerging, Industry and International, and one overall winner will be selected as entrepreneur of the year by an independent judging panel. The lists of finalists by category are:

Emerging

Niall Horgan & Diarmuid McSweeney, Gym Plus Coffee Lisa & Vanessa Creaven, Spotlight Oral Care Aimee Connolly, Sculpted by Aimee Chupi Sweetman, Chupi Roisin Molloy, TriMedika Ltd Conor & James McCarthy, Flipdish Xuemei Germaine, MicroGen BioTech John Browne, Kastus

Industry

David Henderson, Tobermore Concrete Dominic Walsh, HSL Hospital Services Brody Sweeney, Camile Thai Group Joseph Doherty, Regen Waste Fergus Naughton, Peter Smith Engineering Services Jim Darragh, Total Mobile Oonagh O’Hagan, Meaghers Pharmacy Michael McKinney, Inishowen Engineering Manufacturing

International

Brian O’Sullivan, Zeus Packaging Peter Foley, LetsGetChecked Michael Burke, Chanelle Pharma Unlimited Colin Lynch, EPS (Electronic Product Services Karl McHugh, Atlantic Dawn Unlimited Kevin Brennan, Modubuild Jaqueline O’Reilly, KonFloor IRL Brian & Jackie Reid, Deli Lites (Ireland)

Photo: Roger Wallace with Chupi Sweetman and Niall Horgan, co-founder of Gym+Coffee. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)