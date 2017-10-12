EY Counts 13 UK Financials Planning Dublin Move

12 Oct 2017 | 10.05 am

According to a new EY Brexit Tracker, 13 major financial services companies in the UK have confirmed they are moving some staff and/or operations to Dublin.

Cormac Kelly, Advisory Leader for International Financial Institutions and Brexit, commented: “Ireland’s place at the top of the list of European locations is an endorsement of the strength of Ireland as an emerging financial hub and of the importance of the IFSC. It is vital that we now build on our success to date, attracting global firms to locate their European headquarters here and facilitating the migration and growth of value generating jobs.”

Sarah Connellan, Tax Partner, People Advisory Services at EY Ireland, added: “It’s absolutely essential we don’t lose sight of our competitiveness when it comes to attracting the best talent to the country. Currently, Ireland’s personal tax regime is uncompetitive and inhibits job creation, with a marginal tax rate that continues to be one of the highest in the OECD. It was disappointing that no reference was made by the finance minister in the Budget to address marginal tax rates.

“One incentive we do have in place is the Special Assignment Relief Programme (SARP), which applies to foreign workers coming to Ireland or Irish people who have not been resident in Ireland for the previous five years.

“However, the current entry level of €75,000 means that while this is very beneficial for higher earners, it doesn’t address those earning lower salaries. Lowering the threshold for SARP would increase our competitiveness to attract a broader base of workers and would help in addressing the marginal tax issue for those either returning to Ireland or who haven’t worked in Ireland in the previous five years,” she added.

In its pre-Budget submission, the Social Democrats called for SARP to be scrapped. The party noted that the incentive was introduced in 2012 and was due to expire at the end of 2017 but was extended last year.

“The Social Democrats believe this scheme to be grossly unfair,” they stated. “The government should not be subsidising very significant salaries when there are so many other priorities for taxpayers’ money. It is simply outrageous that ordinary taxpayers are funding a scheme where people need a minimum salary of €75,000 to qualify. We would scrap this relief and apply the saving to assist export-orientated enterprises.”