EY Appoints Thirteen New Partners

01 Jul 2021 | 08.55 am

EY has added 13 new partners to its tally in Ireland, bringing the total on the island to 103. Eleven of the 13 come from within EY, while two are new joins.

Managing partner Frank O’Keefe commented: “At this time of incredible change and disruption, I know that this new community of compassionate and fearless leaders have the right characteristics and expertise to help our clients and our people to thrive into the future.

“Our partners have the great privilege and responsibility to serve as role models and leaders who inspire and mentor more than 3,300 people working with us across the island of Ireland. I am hugely proud of this new generation of transformative leaders and of the role I know they will continue to play in developing our world class teams to support our clients and to power our business into the future.”

Katie Burns joins the partnership from EY’s consulting practice and leads the firm’s business consulting finance transformation team, while Katie Flood joins from the same practice, leading the transformation execution team.

Gareth Kelly (assurance), based in Belfast, and John Ward (consulting), based in Dublin, join the partnership as part of the data analytics and emerging technology team. Ward is head of digital & emerging technology.

Aileen Daly joins the partnership from the firm’s tax practice, based in Cork, while Petrina Smyth joins from financial services tax.

Dean Phillips and Niamh O’Shaughnessy join from financial services assurance.

Lindsay Russell joins from the assurance practice where she leads the firm’s audit centre of excellence team in Belfast, while Louise Whyte also joins from assurance.

Ian Kelly joins from the strategy and transactions practice and is based in Belfast, specialising in due diligence.

Mark Chalmers joins the consulting practice and the firm’s life sciences commercial access team as an external admit partner.

Alan Murphy has joined EY as head of law as an external admit.