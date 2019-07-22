EY Appoints Ten New Equity Partners

22 Jul 2019 | 10.59 am

EY has appointed ten new equity partners, bringing the total number in the Irish partnership to 89.

Six of the 10 new Partners have been promoted from within EY, while a further four have been recruited across various specialisms.

Alan O’Brien (Transaction Advisory Services) leads the TAS financial services team, with extensive market knowledge across aviation finance, banking, wealth management and insurance. Prior to joining EY he was a director in the transactions support unit of KPMG.

Jackie Gilmore (People Advisory Services). Prior to joining EY, Gilmore was a leader within the Human Capital Practice of Deloitte.

Michael Rooney (People Advisory Services) was the Head of Global Mobility for KPMG in Ireland for the last four years prior to joining EY.

Peadar Andrews (Tax) has more than 19 years’ experience in the area of corporate tax and joins from Bank of Ireland where he was the Head of Group Finance.

Danny Buckley (Assurance) leads the firm’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services team for financial services companies based in Ireland. Prior to joining EY, Buckley held a number of senior finance positions in Bank of Ireland.

Dermot Keegan (Advisory) joins as partner within the Performance Improvement team, specialising in financial services. Keegan is a specialist in programme initiation including roadmap and business case development, programme mobilisation and management.

Carol Murphy (Advisory) has been with EY more than five years. She leads a number of the firm’s technology and risk consulting services.

Patrick O’Driscoll (Assurance) has been with EY for more than 12 years, working within the Assurance practice specialising in financial services.

Deirdre Hogan (Tax) started her career with EY in Dublin and has spent the past five years in the firm’s San Francisco office advising leading multinational companies.

Shaun Doherty (People Advisory Services) has more than 18 years’ experience in the area of SAP consulting.

Ferga Kane (Transaction Advisory Services) focuses on Government & Infrastructure Advisory.