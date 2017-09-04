EY Appoints Neil Gibson As Chief Economist

04 Sep 2017 | 09.24 am

EY has appointed Neil Gibson as Chief Economist. The former Ulster University professor has been been economic adviser to the accountancy and consultancy firm for over ten years.

In a former role with Oxford Economics, Gibson (pictured) developed marco, regional and sub-regional economic forecast models, and most recently has worked with EY clients on scenario planning for current and future implications of Brexit.

EY managing partner Mike McKerr commented: “We believe that it’s essential we work in collaboration with business and government to ensure that the UK’s exit from the EU has limited impact on the free movement of labour and trade, not just between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but also with the mainland UK. Neil will bring unique perspectives to both the public and private sectors.”

Other notable recent EY appointments include Shane Mac Sweeney as Partner and Head of Government & Infrastructure, along with a number of senior directors including Fergal Kane, Anthony Rourke and Conor Gunn.