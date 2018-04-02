EY Appoints Frank O’Keeffe Managing Partner

02 Apr 2018 | 11.45 am

EY Ireland has announced that Mike McKerr will take up a new role as chairperson of EY Ireland, following a nine-year tenure leading EY’s business in Ireland. Frank O’Keeffe, currently head of the firm’s Assurance business, will succeed McKerr as Managing Partner on 1 July 2018.

Under McKerr’s leadership, the firm’s business has grown from €115m in 2010 in to estimated revenues of €290m for Financial Year 18 (FY18).

“While I still enjoy the role, I like to think a good leader knows when to hand over the reins,” said McKerr. “Frank O’Keeffe is an excellent leader and since we launched our Vision 2020 in 2013 our Assurance practice has grown 100%. I know he will do a great job.”

O’Keeffe joined EY in 1997, and was appointed Partner in 2006. He was also Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Programme between 2009 and 2014.

O’Keeffe commented: “Business in Ireland is at an important juncture with huge levels of both uncertainty and prosperity. I have no doubt that the years ahead will present some challenges, but with challenge comes opportunity and both EY and Ireland at large are facing into the times ahead from a position of great strength.”