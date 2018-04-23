EY Announces Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalists

23 Apr 2018 | 09.40 am

EY has announced the 24 finalists of the 2018 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition, selected from 110 nominations.

Now in its 21st year, since its inception the EOY community has grown to almost 500 alumni, and thwo-tirds of them do business with one another.

Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources and chair of the judging panel, commented: “As judges we take enormous pride in supporting the backbone of the Irish economy by highlighting Ireland’s most innovative, brave, and ambitious entrepreneurs. Without doubt the greatest strength of the community is the incredible opportunity that we have to learn from each other’s experiences.”

This year’s finalists will join 70 other finalists from previous years for a week of executive education and corporate insights in Oxford and London in May. With a recent survey of the EOY Alumni group finding that a majority see opportunities around Brexit, many of the sessions will focus on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Irish business after Brexit becomes a reality.

2018 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists

Emerging Category

Darragh McCarthy, FinTrU, Antrim

Paddy Finn, Electricity Exchange, Limerick

Joe Wiley, Amryt Pharma plc, Dublin

Pat Rigney, The Shed Distillery, Leitrim

Elaine Sullivan, Carrick Therapeutics, Dublin

David and Sandra Whelan, VR Education Holdings plc, Waterford

Eoin Leonard, i3PT Certification, Dublin

Noel O’Hanlon, Genesis Automation, Cork

Industry Category

David Maxwell, Boojum, Antrim

P.J. Flanagan, H&MV Engineering, Limerick

Dominic Fitzpatrick, The Irish News, Antrim

Bill Wolsey, Beannchor Group, Antrim

Vicki O’Toole, JJ O’Toole Ltd, Limerick

Louise Kennedy, Louise Kennedy, Dublin

Gareth Chambers, Around Noon, Down

Rachel Doyle, Arboretum, Carlow

International Category

Peter Keeling, Diaceutics, Louth

Tony Richardson, Venn Life Sciences, Dublin

Peter Coppinger & Daniel Mackey, Teamwork.com, Cork

Ray Cole, Virginia International Logistics, Cavan

Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom, Dublin

Mary McKenna, Tour America, Dublin

Damien McGovern & Pat Lynch, Compliance & Risks, Cork

Aine Lecky & Eibhlin Murphy, Major Equipment (Intl), Mayo

Photo: Anne Heraty with fellow judge Michael Carey (left) and EY’s Kevin McLoughlin