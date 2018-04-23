23 Apr 2018 | 09.40 am
EY Announces Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalists
One third of 24 finalists are women
EY has announced the 24 finalists of the 2018 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition, selected from 110 nominations.
Now in its 21st year, since its inception the EOY community has grown to almost 500 alumni, and thwo-tirds of them do business with one another.
Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources and chair of the judging panel, commented: “As judges we take enormous pride in supporting the backbone of the Irish economy by highlighting Ireland’s most innovative, brave, and ambitious entrepreneurs. Without doubt the greatest strength of the community is the incredible opportunity that we have to learn from each other’s experiences.”
This year’s finalists will join 70 other finalists from previous years for a week of executive education and corporate insights in Oxford and London in May. With a recent survey of the EOY Alumni group finding that a majority see opportunities around Brexit, many of the sessions will focus on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Irish business after Brexit becomes a reality.
2018 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists
Emerging Category
Darragh McCarthy, FinTrU, Antrim
Paddy Finn, Electricity Exchange, Limerick
Joe Wiley, Amryt Pharma plc, Dublin
Pat Rigney, The Shed Distillery, Leitrim
Elaine Sullivan, Carrick Therapeutics, Dublin
David and Sandra Whelan, VR Education Holdings plc, Waterford
Eoin Leonard, i3PT Certification, Dublin
Noel O’Hanlon, Genesis Automation, Cork
Industry Category
David Maxwell, Boojum, Antrim
P.J. Flanagan, H&MV Engineering, Limerick
Dominic Fitzpatrick, The Irish News, Antrim
Bill Wolsey, Beannchor Group, Antrim
Vicki O’Toole, JJ O’Toole Ltd, Limerick
Louise Kennedy, Louise Kennedy, Dublin
Gareth Chambers, Around Noon, Down
Rachel Doyle, Arboretum, Carlow
International Category
Peter Keeling, Diaceutics, Louth
Tony Richardson, Venn Life Sciences, Dublin
Peter Coppinger & Daniel Mackey, Teamwork.com, Cork
Ray Cole, Virginia International Logistics, Cavan
Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom, Dublin
Mary McKenna, Tour America, Dublin
Damien McGovern & Pat Lynch, Compliance & Risks, Cork
Aine Lecky & Eibhlin Murphy, Major Equipment (Intl), Mayo
