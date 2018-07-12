EY Hiring 520 Across Ireland

12 Jul 2018 | 09.29 am

Financial services firm EY is to create 520 new jobs in Ireland, more than half of which will be filled by new graduates.

The additional jobs will bring EY’s total headcount in Ireland to more than 3,000. The firm said that it has recorded double-digit growth for the past four years and grown its staff complement by 36% in the last two years.

The new roles will be filled by 215 experienced candidates, with average salaries of €65,000 per annum. Some 305 roles will be filled by graduates in September, an increase of 57 roles since last year’s intake.

EY is recruiting for a variety of roles in areas that include data analytics, digital strategy and customer experience. Ongoing demand in the firm’s core audit, tax and corporate finance practices has also led to the creation of these new roles.

Managing partner Frank O’Keeffe said the 520 jobs would be spread across EY’s seven Irish offices. “In the last year, approximately 60% of offers we’ve made in Ireland have been to people with non-traditional tax or accounting backgrounds,” he said. “Tax and accounting experts will always be core to our business, and the combination of traditional and innovative capabilities means we can provide market-leading products and services.”

Of the 520 jobs, 145 will be based in EY’s two Dublin offices, and the balance spread across offices in Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Photo: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Frank O’Keeffe