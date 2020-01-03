Extra Cash For Border County LEOs

03 Jan 2020 | 10.57 am

The government has announced a €28m stimulus package for the border region to promote economic activity and give businesses additional support to mitigate the impact of Brexit.

The package will apply in counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth, and the biggest chunk of cash will be a €15m, competitive border enterprise development fund administered by Enterprise Ireland.

The scheme also includes €3m for the six LEOs in the border counties for capability development programmes for micro and small firms; an €8.5m Brexit fund to help market diversification; and €1.5m for industry fellowships aimed at businesses in the region, under the aegis of Science Foundation Ireland.

Business minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) commented: “All of the research shows that the Border region is most exposed to the impact of Brexit. I want to ensure that businesses in the region are supported in responding to the challenges and uncertainties which lie ahead.

“Through this package of measures, I want to make businesses in the border region more resilient, more innovative and more competitive so that we can stimulate enhanced economic activity in the region.”

To help potential applicants investigate the viability of projects and prepare final submissions for the €15m fund, competitive feasibility funding up to €15,000 is also available to eligible applicants, or 50% of eligible costs, whichever is the lesser.

A series of workshops with representatives from Enterprise Ireland, the LEOs, SFI and IDA Ireland will take place in each of the six border counties in the coming weeks to spread the word about the various strands of the funding package.

The minister added that IDA Ireland is planning to construct three technology buildings in Dundalk, Monaghan and Sligo in 2020.