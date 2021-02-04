Export Webinars From Enterprise Ireland

04 Feb 2021 | 11.10 am

Enterprise Ireland is hosting a series of free webinars for exporters and potential exporters, with the next on on February 11.

The Export Compass Webinar Series features interviews with companies that have already exported successfully and market experts from Enterprise Ireland’s overseas offices will also be online.

Regions and enterprise manager Mark Christal said: “A robust export strategy is key to achieving growth, so it’s particularly important for growing companies to ensure that they have the right plan and processes in place from the start.

“For businesses with ambition to break into new markets, these are the building blocks that will allow them to compete and grow with confidence into the future.”

The topics to be covered, and the dates of each webinar, are as follows:

11 February: Who is your ideal customer? Culture and doing business in other countries.

25 February: How to prepare for export. Sales and marketing to win export customers in a digital world.

11 March: How to finance your export plan. Finance management through funding and pricing.

25 March: Bringing it all together, followed by a Q&A session.

Enterprise Ireland and Local Enterprise Office clients are welcome to attend the webinars, but registration is also open to any company, particularly those new to navigating the process of becoming an exporter.