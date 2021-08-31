Export Webinars From Enterprise Ireland

31 Aug 2021 | 08.11 am

Enterprise Ireland and Local Enterprise Offices are presenting webinar workshops on exporting from Tuesday 7 September and Tuesday 5 October.

The Export Compass Series aims to help companies explore ways to understand overseas business cultures, building digital capabilities for selling, and developing customer, distributor and partner relationships.

EI says the webinars will feature interviews with Irish exporters, and LEO and overseas Enterprise Ireland staff. The series will address the following issues:

+ What is the basis of your export plan? Where in the world might you export to?

+ Who is your ideal customer? Culture and doing business in other countries.

+ How to win export customers in a digital world.

+ How to finance your export plan.

Attendance is free for all micro and SME companies that are taking their first steps on their export journey.

Minister Robert Troy commented: “We have a wealth of SMEs and startup companies that have the products and services to export but may lack the know-how on where and how to start on their export journey.

“The Export Compass Series is an opportunity for these businesses to get simple, free advice from market experts as well as hear from successful exporting companies on their experience and learnings.”

EI’s Keelin Fagan added: “The Export Compass Series is the all-important ‘first step’ for any company even considering the possibility of exporting, or indeed if you’re in the early stages of your export journey.

“The aim of Export Compass is to inspire more small to medium-sized businesses to look at the opportunities afforded by exporting. Participants will finish with a clear idea of the right place to look for support with their export plan, and how to reap the many rewards available in the export market.”

The webinars in the series take place at 10am. Register at www.enterprise-ireland.com/ExporterDevelopment