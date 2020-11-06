Expleo To Showcase Business Transformation

06 Nov 2020 | 12.08 pm

Innovation technology company Expleo is hosting an online event on Thursday November 26 where it will present the findings from its Business Transformation Index 2021 report.

Expleo says its panel of experts will highlight the report’s most interesting and relevant data points and explore how the pandemic has forced the hand of many organisations to embrace innovative digital solutions as a means of maintaining operations and engagement with customers.

Panelists will answer questions from attendees, with broad discussion around the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives among enterprises, and the associated challenges and opportunities, said Expleo.

The report itself examines the proliferation of breakthrough technologies geared towards helping businesses navigate the current landscape and embark on a phase of tech-driven exploration while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

To find out more about the free event and to register for it, check out Expleo’s website here.

Everyone who registers will receive a copy of the Business Transformation Index, and will be invited to contribute to the Q&A session where the panel of experts will explore the key strands of focus for enterprises in respect of digital transformation.