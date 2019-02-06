Expleo Ireland Hiring 120 In Dublin

06 Feb 2019 | 12.13 pm

Newly rebranded technology firm Expleo has announced plans to create 150 new jobs in Ireland, as part of an €8m investment.

Thirty of the new jobs will be based in Expleo’s digital labs in Belfast, while the remaining 120 roles will be created in Dublin. The company is seeking experts in robotics, quality engineering, DevOps, project management and business agility.

Expleo was formerly called Assystem Technologies. The French venture spent the last 18 months consolidating related businesses and acquiring new ones. This included the 2018 acquisition of German firm SQS, which employs 500 people in Ireland.

SQS provides software quality, QA process and software testing for businesses. Now known as Expleo Ireland, it will focus on the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, aerospace and automobile industries.

Olivier Aldrin, CEO of Expleo, said that all businesses are now in a technology race. “We have made a bold move to help our clients win this race by becoming Expleo, a new breed of technology partner that offers end-to-end, integrated engineering, quality services and management consulting for digital transformation,” he added.

Phil Codd, managing director of Expleo Ireland, said that it was the start of a bold new chapter for the company across Ireland. “The key to this will be – and always has been – our people. We have a rich digital ecosystem in Ireland and we plan to be an even greater driving force at the heart of that ecosystem.”

Expleo employs around 15,000 people in 25 countries. The group is planning further expansion in Germany, the US and India.

Photo: Phil Codd (left); Mary Buckley, IDA Ireland; minister of state Pat Breen; and Luna (right)