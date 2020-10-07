Expand Grid Or Climate Plan Is Doomed

07 Oct 2020 | 11.39 am

Engineers are worried that the state’s renewable energy targets are being endangered by a failure to invest in and expand the national grid.

The Irish Academy of Engineering says the government’s ambitious renewable energy targets are destined to fail without significant investment and expansion in the national electricity grid.

The National Energy and Climate Plan published in August seeks to achieve 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. But the academy’s report, ‘The Future of Electricity Transmission In Ireland’, highlights how Ireland will struggle to achieve the 70% target without a grid system that can manage the scale of renewable energy generation, which is necessary to achieve a fully decarbonised economy.

President Jim Browne (pictured) commented: “The IAE has published this report to highlight how without additional carrying capacity the grid will be unable to transport power from new renewable energy projects to places where it’s needed. By not overcoming this hurdle Ireland will fail to reach its 2030 target, resulting in a hugely disappointing failure towards our obligations on climate action.”

The report raises ten questions it says require urgent consideration and focuses on the social acceptability of any expansion among local communities. “Based on European experience, the academy suggests that the government must take direct ownership of this issue,” said Browne.

“There is a way to ensure that NECP targets are met and it includes the government and minister Eamon Ryan taking direct ownership of the grid expansion issue. Countries such as Denmark and Germany have already done this, and as a result they have successfully addressed public objections to the expansion of their electricity networks.”

In 2007 the Danish government set up an ad hoc committee of stakeholders to examine public resistance to the development of overhead line development, including estimating the costs associated with placing new, lower voltage circuits underground and the likely impact on electricity tariffs.

The IAE says this is the type of exercise that is currently missing in Ireland.

The full report and recommendations are available here.