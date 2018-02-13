‘Existential’ Brexit Threat For Ireland’s Trade

13 Feb 2018 | 10.51 am

The disruption to Ireland’s trading patterns which will result from Brexit makes it imperative to prioritise investment in land and sea routes serving south coast ports to enable Irish exporters to respond, according to research carried out by the Irish Academy of Engineering.

The engineers’ report, ‘Brexit: Implications for Transport Infrastructure Investment’, concludes that the two key priorities will be the development of Ringaskiddy port, near Cork, and a Galway-Limerick-Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway.

IAE chief executive Gabriel Dennison said: “The impact Brexit will have on the Irish economy is becoming clearer as the EU-UK negotiations progress. A hard Brexit, with the UK leaving the customs union, is looking increasingly likely. If this happens, companies exporting to Europe from Ireland will face major disruption.

“In particular, Irish exports passing through Dover will face unprecedented delays. If every one of the 10,000 trucks passing through Dover every day had an extra two-minute delay due to passport/customs checks it would cause a 17-mile tailback, according to Dover Port Authorities, affecting exports from Ireland destined for Europe.”

A very high proportion of Ireland’s goods trade, particularly exports, are carried on Ro-Ro ferries or on container ships, and almost 85% of that passes through Dublin ports, and two thirds of trade with mainland Europe passes through the UK. The academy believes that the pattern of concentrating shipping routes on the east coast must change in response to the “existential threat” posed by Brexit.

The report’s key findings include: