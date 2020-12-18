Exhibition Organisers Prepare For Re-Opening

18 Dec 2020 | 09.39 am

‘Prepare now for reopening next year’ is the mantra from the Irish Exhibition Organisers Association, which has created a set of Covid protocols for when the sector gets off the ground again.

The organisation is calling on exhibitors, SMEs and industry bodies to re-engage with trade fair and exhibition professionals, on foot of government clarity about the operation of trade fairs and exhibitions under levels 1 and 2 of the Covid-19 guidelines.

The representative body has worked with trade promotion minister Robert Troy to enable the recommencement of trade fairs and exhibitions next year, who welcomed the protocols.

The minister stated: “I am delighted to see the level of preparedness that venues such as the RDS are making to ensure that they can reopen safely when permitted under public health guidance and the government’s Living with Covid-19 roadmap. A significant effort has been made by the industry to develop protocols for the safe return to business. I envisage no reason that trade exhibitions cannot reopen in Level 2, subject to a decline in trajectory of the virus.

“I recognise the value of face-to-face engagement and business networking and I look forward to the reopening of the business events and trade shows in the coming months.”

IEOA chair Garret Buckley added: ““Our businesses have been closed since last March. That has been devastating for our industry, but also the many SMEs that rely upon our events to get their product or service to market. The prolonged period of shutdown has been a severe blow to confidence, people were questioning if we’d survive at all. Minister Troy and his officials engaged with us early and his efforts have helped our industry in achieving clarity in a time of uncertainty.”

The association wants its members preparing for reopening now, even if there is always the chance of a movement to Covid-19 level 3 or higher could prevent their event from taking place at short notice.

“Our robust protocols ensure the safety of all exhibitors, visitors and staff, which the IEOA drafted as part of our engagement with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment,” Buckley added.

“These have been reviewed by the Health and Safety Authority and the Department of Health, and we are satisfied that they will contribute to making trade fairs one of the safest indoor environments possible. Trade fairs and exhibitions can resume on the basis of these protocols, without requiring a national vaccination programme to be completed, as has already happened in Asia and parts of Europe.”

The protocols include contact details for all persons on site, either attending or working at any event; pre-registering of all attendees; use of event management professionals experienced in people movement; one-way systems; staggered pre-arranged time allocations; four square metres of space per person and using spacious professional venues; and use of multiple entry and exit points.

Photo: Garret Buckley (left) with minister Robert Troy (centre) and Michele Griffin, Director of Commercial, RDS. (Pic: Shane O’Neill)