Executive Institute Pivots Online

26 Mar 2020 | 03.25 pm

The Executive Institute, whose training, leadership and networking events have been impacted by social distancing measures, has moved member events online in the form of webinars.

The Institute is hosting two webinars per week. The first webinar was ‘Stress is contagious. So is calm’, and part two will be online on Tuesday March 31 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

There’s a full schedule for the month of April here on Institute’s website.

On April 2 the webinar theme is ‘Maximising your productivity from home’, and later webinars will cover online training, virtual meetings, generating sales via email, and how to motivate yourself in solitary confinement.

Managing director Conor Morris (pictured) said: “For the foreseeable future these webinars will focus on the challenges Covid-19 presents to business leaders and their teams. If you can’t attend live webinars, we will be recording them, and you will be able to watch them at a later stage. We will also be moving our training programs online, and will announce details soon.”

Every webinar is available for 24 hours after the live show, at https://www.executiveinstitute.ie/covid19-resources.