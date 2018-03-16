Examinership Saves Manley Construction

16 Mar 2018 | 11.30 am

Manley Construction, the Duleek building company which entered Examinership in November 2017, is back in business after the High Court sanctioned exit from the process.

Manley ran into problems as rising costs left it with losses on a number of contracts that it had been awarded at fixed prices. The company sought court protection from creditors when a report from accountants Cooney Carey showed that if the company were wound up, it would result in a shortfall of close to €9.7m and creditors would receive only ten cents in the euro.

The company, with 45 staff, ran into difficulty on three projects, Franklin House, an office block in Ballsbridge; an extension to Ashbourne College in Ratoath; and work on Nenagh Hospital in Co Tipperary. These could have resulted in losses of almost €2.2m.

Examiner Michael McAteer has now worked out a funding solution to the court’s satisfaction. Director Gabriel Manley said: ‘’The past 100 days have been a very humbling experience for us. On behalf of the directors of Manley Construction, which include my dad Tom, brother Damien and sister Martina, I cannot sufficiently thank our clients, design teams, employees and our supply chain for their continued support and assistance during this difficult period. We deeply regret the position that the company found itself in, but we are looking forward to the future and getting back to normal business.’’

Manley Construction operates in Ireland and the UK across commercial, hospitality, retail, industrial, healthcare, education, leisure and residential sectors. In the residential sector, the company undertakes new builds, refurbishments and fit-outs. Current projects include work at Poolbeg in Dublin for the National Oil Reserve, and social housing for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown council.