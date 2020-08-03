Examinership Period Extended To 150 Days

03 Aug 2020 | 08.48 am

New legislation enacted by the Oireachtas extends the examinership period for a distressed company to 150 days. In addition, the threshold at which a company is deemed unable to pay its debts has been increased to €50,000.

The Companies (Miscellaneous Provisions) (COVID-19) Bill 2020 also provides that businesses can hold AGMs, general meetings and creditors’ meetings by electronic means.

Minister Robert Troy (pictured) stated: “The Bill is an important first phase of work in the area of company law to address real practical issues facing business in terms of compliance and pressures on solvency.

“Significantly the legislation also makes amendments in respect of insolvency. It increases the threshold at which a company is deemed unable to pay its debts and can be wound up by the courts.

“There are shops, cafés and hairdressers across Ireland struggling right now, this change will mean that these businesses will not be wound up for relatively small debts of €10,000. It further demonstrates the government’s commitment to backing business, supporting economic recovery and making sure as many people as possible have jobs to go back to.

“The Bill also provides for an additional 50 days in the examinership process, bringing it to a total of 150 days. We want to ensure that viable companies and co-operatives have sufficient breathing space to restructure and trade through the crisis. I think this amendment gives that.”

The amendments are temporary and operational for the duration of the ‘interim period’, initially until 31 December 2020, with the option for extension by government order should it be considered necessary.

Troy added: “The interim period will serve as a trial run for the more practical amendments contained in the Bill, like the ability to hold meetings electronically. This will allow us to consult with stakeholders on what is working and what is not and ensure that when we are in a position to amend the Act permanently it will be with the benefit of this experience.”