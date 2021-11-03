Evros Rebrands As Eir Evo

03 Nov 2021 | 01.44 pm

IT services provider Evros Technology Group and Eir Business have merged to form a new company, Eir Evo, to deliver both IT and communications services.

The company says it will offer “true end-to-end service delivery and technical innovation to the highest-level, across all of Ireland, both north and south”.

And the company immediately plans to hire to fill 40 “highly skilled roles”.

Managing director Martin Wells said: “Today’s announcement marks an exciting day for Irish industry. Combining two of Ireland’s leading companies has enabled us to leverage the best of both, for the benefit of the Irish marketplace.

“Irish businesses today need the power to evolve, to be more agile and flexible in how and where they do business. Eir Evo will drive technical freedom for our customers, not just by leveraging the latest technologies but through bespoke, intelligent implementation. Eir Evo offers an unrivalled portfolio of solutions, never seen before in Ireland.

“Our work matters to us and to thousands of organisations across Ireland. We want people to join our team who share this vision of elevating Irish businesses and giving them the power to adapt, grow and evolve.”

The 40 hires will be in areas including IT security, could services, and software development, with additional roles to be added in the coming months.

The new company, part of the Eir group, employs over 600 people in Ireland and New Zealand.

Photo (l-r): Alan Brown, Caroline Godsil, Martin Wells and Pamela Farrell. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennell)