Evoke Partners With Jobbio For Job Vacancies

04 Mar 2021 | 10.55 am

DMG Media has agreed a deal between its women’s lifestyle site Evoke and Jobbio to provide the site’s audience with job vacancies.

Evoke.ie reaches 1.2 million women monthly, and the deal with careers site Jobbio, called Inspire Careers, will provide weekly content pieces, offering advice and support on everything women need on their career journey, together with detail on all the top jobs out there for women looking for a career change.

The advice includes everything from how to write the perfect CV to how to conduct yourself in interviews and climb the corporate ladder, according to Jobbio.

Jobbio chief executive Stephen Quinn said: “Inspire Careers on Evoke is a great resource for the women of Ireland to give them all the help, support and advice they need in their careers during these challenging times whilst also updating them on new roles in the market.

“Companies currently advertising roles on the Inspire Careers marketplace include Airbnb, Slack and BNY Mellon. Jobbio is really pleased to be partnered with DMG Media and giving women all the support they need to have inspiring careers.”

Evoke’s Liz Doyle added: “Life has changed and living in this new world, we noticed that many women are changing how they work. At DMG Media we are thrilled to announce an exciting development that will empower and inspire our readers across Evoke. With a monthly female Irish audience of 1.2 million, we are using our platform to showcase job opportunities, business development opportunities and much more throughout 2021.”