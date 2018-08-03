EVOKE.ie Launches Business Channel For Women

03 Aug 2018 | 10.14 am

Women’s website EVOKE.ie has launched INSPIRE a new website channel sponsored by car brand Seat. The channel will cover a wide range of business topics and will carry interviews with inspirational businesswomen.

EVOKE commercial manager Liz Doyle said: “INSPIRE aims to be an invaluable source of support, information and advice for all women in business, from those starting out on their careers to the more established leaders in business.

“We will cover a whole range of issues for Irish women, from advice on starting your own business and building your brand to financial planning, leadership and mentoring.”

EVOKE.ie’s audience is 100% female, with over one million unique visitors each month. The website has 6.6 million page views per month, with 95% of visitors using their mobile to view the site.

Seat Ireland marketing manager Leslie Walsh added: “We are delighted and proud to be part of this new venture, and we’re looking forward to working closely with EVOKE.ie in developing such an innovative and unique concept.

“At Seat Ireland, we are acutely aware of the importance of women in business and leadership roles and acknowledge the significant role of women in shaping the country we live in today.”

Photo: Liz Doyle (right) and Leslie Walsh (centre) with Sybil Mulcahy, editor of EVOKE.ie. (Pic: Fran Veale)