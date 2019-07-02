Everything You Need To Know About CGT

02 Jul 2019 | 12.40 pm

Publisher Bloomsbury Professional and Tom Maguire, tax partner at Deloitte, have launched Irish Capital Gains Tax 2019.

The book provides in-depth analysis and interpretation of the law as it is applied to Capital Gains Tax (CGT) by the Irish and UK courts as well as in Appeal Commissioners’ decisions.

The 1,200 page book includes commentary on Revenue guidance, administration of Capital Gains Tax, computational rules and key reliefs and allowances. Topics covered range from the tax treatment of married couples, partnerships, companies and trusts to anti-avoidance.

In addition to this new book, Tom Maguire is the current author of Irish Income Tax, which is recognised as the most authoritative commentary on income tax in Ireland and is used regularly by tax advisers, accountants, lawyers, judges and others in the tax profession. He will also be taking over the authorship of Irish Corporation Tax by Feeney later this year.

Maguire leads Deloitte Ireland’s Tax Policy and Technical Services team, and has co-authored leading texts on matters such as the Irish tax impact of IFRS, certain financial services transactions and Ireland’s general anti-avoidance rule.

According to Maguire (pictured): “As the government sets about deciding on Budget 2020 and the related issues they are grappling with, there are a number of areas in this book which I hope can be informative as they go about the budgetary planning process.

“The current rate of Capital Gains Tax is 33%. As Michael McDowell SC explains in the Foreword to my book, when in 2002 the finance minister halved the 40% CGT rate and quintupled the yield on CGT, it became very clear that the rate of CGT hugely influenced its yield in a manner quite different from other forms of taxation.

“While history does repeat itself, there are several factors which the government would need to consider before deciding on any such reduction, including if considering whether a time limit could or should apply to any reduction. This would provide the time required to monitor and evaluate the implications of such a move.”

Michael McDowell writes in the Foreword: “From a political perspective, the recurring question arises as to whether the rate of CGT should be dictated by ideological notions of tax equity, or by reference to pragmatically maximising its sustainable yield which can then be used for socially equitable re-distribution.”

McDowell paid tribute to Maguire, describing Irish Capital Gains Tax 2019 as a “huge achievement in terms of expertise, scholarship and industry”.

Irish Capital Gains Tax 2019, priced at €198.65 in PDF format from the publisher, is available to purchase here and in leading booksellers.