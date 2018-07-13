Everything Must Go At Furniture Landmark

13 Jul 2018 | 07.17 am

Flanagan Kerins is holding a stock clearance sale at its Mount Merrion showroom on Deerpark Road, following the purchase of the premises by Oakmount, headed by Paddy McKillen Jnr and Matt Ryan, which has plans to redevelop the site.

The company started out as Flanagan’s of Mount Merrion in the 1970s, following the closure of the old Stella Cinema, before closing in 2011 only to reopen in 2016 when Peter Flanagan and Damian Kerins revived the Flanagan brand as Flanagan Kerins.

Flanagan Kerins will continue to operate from its 10,000 sq ft outlet at Bray Retail Park near the N11.

Peter Flanagan said: “When we opened we called Deerpark Road our pop-up store, as we had agreed a short term lease with our landlord. We’re now looking for a southside premises that’s 5,000 to15,000 sq ft in size to rent, either as a pop-up business for two or three years or on a 15-year lease. And we’re ready to sign the deal quickly.”

The sale at Deerpark Road will start next Friday July 20, and according to the company “will literally be selling out to the bare walls in one of the biggest sales of its kind in Dublin this year”.

There are discounts of up to 80% and price cuts on brand names including Tetrad, KingKoil and Respa. Sofas, armchairs, antiques, pianos, bedroom, dining and occasional furniture. “Big statement accessories including mirrors, lighting and pictures, will all have prices slashed,” Flanagan added.

Photo: Peter Flanagan (right) and Damian Kerins