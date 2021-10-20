Eversheds Accelerator Funding Four RIAM Musicians

20 Oct 2021 | 08.18 am

Four young musicians have been chosen as the latest members of the Accelerator Academy set up by law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

Three pianists, Lucy Byrne, Joe O’Grady, and Defne Gultoprak, and flautist Lera O’Connor will benefit from a two-year programme of professional off-stage development, including financial assistance.

The academy in run by the Royal Irish Academy of Music to open more doors for exceptionally gifted musicians, to help them realise their potential on and off stage, and develop sustainable careers.

The quartet will receive a package that includes mentoring from the academy’s ambassador, concert pianist Finghin Collins, including a bespoke masterclass, financial support to help cover out of pocket expenses such as travel to masterclasses and competitions, and a paid work placement in the private sector.

Eversheds Sutherland managing partner Alan Connell said: “The philanthropic and personal development Accelerator Academy was developed to help these young people develop life skills so they can work through any challenges and thrive on and off the stage, whether they become professional musicians or end up working in the arts sector or pursue alternative careers. It aims to prepare them for promising careers, and we wish them every success for the future.”

RIAM director Deborah Kelleher added: “It is very special for the RIAM, as Ireland’s leading music conservatoire, to partner with a law firm of Eversheds Sutherland’s standing both nationally and globally. Both institutions are committed to nurturing talent, and these four exciting young musicians are worthy recipients of the awards.”

Photo: Pianist Lucy Byrne in the Organ Room at the RIAM. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)