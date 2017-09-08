Ever Wanted To Run Your Own Wine Shop?

08 Sep 2017 | 03.31 pm

The Wine Buff, founded by Mike McDonnell and Daragh Moore, is one of multiple franchise opportunities on show at The Franchise Show in the RDS on Friday September 8 and Saturday September 9.

The Wine Buff is Ireland’s largest independent franchised wine retailer and 100% Irish-owned and managed. The company commenced trading in Limerick in 2000 and there are eight franchised stores, mostly in the south and on the west coast.

At the Franchise Show, Moore and McDonnell are on the lookout for entrepreneurs who could operate franchised outlets on the east coast.

Despite penal taxes, wine sales increased 5% in 2016. According to Moore, the expanding market means there’s plenty of scope for retailers who cater for discerning wine buyers.

This is the second year that the Irish Franchise Association has teamed up with international exhibition organiser Compexposium to run the annual franchise opportunities showcase. The event in the RDS Main Hall is very well organised, with and abundance of expert seminars featuring pitches from big brand franchisors as well as advice on how Irish firms can go about franchising their business.

Photo: Daragh Moore (right) and Mike McDonnell, founders of The Wine Buff