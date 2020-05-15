Event Fuel Adapts To ‘New Normal’

15 May 2020 | 01.54 pm

Events organiser Event Fuel is rebranding as Fuel and will unveil its new direction through a webinar on Friday May 22.

Event Fuel organises corporate events, brand activations and cultural events such as Kaleidoscope Music and Arts Festival and the charity cycle to Electric Picnic, Tour de Picnic.

Founded in 2010, Event Fuel Ltd is owned by founders Brian McDermott and Jamie Deasy.

According to McDermott: “Things are going to be different but this doesn’t mean the end to events and gatherings. In the short term, this means bringing them online. In the medium to long term, this means live events that will have both physical and virtual strands as standard.

“This is exciting and it costs you less. The potential reach is much greater, which is good news for our clients. In addition, accessibility is widened immeasurably, allowing a global workforce – and indeed a global customer base – to come together in a way never before envisioned.”

Deasy added: “Event Fuel being reborn as Fuel has been in the making for a long time and we feel this is the right time to launch it. Over the years, Event Fuel has evolved to provide far more than event services to our diverse suite of clients. The rebranding as Fuel is to strategically position ourselves in the market as innovative leaders in the Engagement and Brand space.”

The company says that the idea for Fuel is to specialise in online employee engagement and brand marketing services

Before Covid-19, the company was planning to open a 600-capacity corporate and cultural venue on Camden Street later year. The facility plan is being altered to accommodate multi-room studios to broadcast virtual events, produce branded content and record podcasts.

The Fuel the Future webinar at noon on May 22 will include contributions from podcaster David McWilliams, PayPal vice president Annette Hickey, and Jim Lawless, manager of the Coronas. Further details are available here.

Photo: Brian McDermott (left) and Jamie Deasy