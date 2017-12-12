12 Dec 2017 | 09.54 am

European jobseekers are increasingly looking to Ireland as a destination, as the country recorded a 34% increase in its share of job searches between 2015 and 2017.

The research, furnished by recruitment group Indeed, showed that Ireland recorded the second largest increase of all countries, behind Luxembourg, in terms of job destination searches over the last two years.

Researchers analysed the online search patterns of millions of jobseekers across the EU15. They found that among those looking for work in another country, while UK remains the most popular choice, its attractiveness is waning in the wake of the 2016 Brexit vote.

The UK’s 32% share of EU15 cross-border job searches in the first nine months of 2017 is nearly 15% lower than it was during the same period in 2015.

The analysis also suggests Britain’s loss could be other countries gain. Germany, the second most popular country, saw its share of searches rise by a fifth (19%). Ireland’s rose by one-third and Luxembourg’s by 56%.

Indeed’s data mirrors the UK’s latest official migration statistics, which show that the number of EU citizens moving to Britain fell by 19% in the 12 months following the Brexit referendum. During the same period, the number of EU citizens leaving Britain rose by 29% to 123,000.

The analysis, which highlights where people would like to work, also reveals that Ireland’s resurgent jobs market – and the waning appeal of Britain’s – prompted a 16.5% fall in the proportion of Irish jobseekers hoping to move to Britain.

It’s a similar picture in Poland, a country that already has one million of its citizens living in the UK. Indeed’s researchers found that between 2015 and 2017, the proportion of jobseekers in Poland looking for work in Britain fell by over 11%.

Commenting on the findings, Mariano Mamertino, EMEA economist at Indeed, said that while the Brexit vote hasn’t put paid to the UK’s allure for jobseekers, it is giving many Europeans pause for thought.

“While the UK is still the most popular destination among Europeans looking to work abroad, its lead is shrinking fast. Britain’s loss could be its rivals’ gain – and Ireland, Germany, and France are all attracting a greater share of the interest from upwardly mobile EU citizens.”