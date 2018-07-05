eTravel To Sponsor Q Mark Awards

05 Jul 2018 | 09.37 am

eTravel and Virgin Atlantic will be headline sponsors of the National Q Mark Awards on 28 September at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road in Dublin 4.

Q Mark awards are given to companies with the highest standards of quality and excellence.

David O’Grady, managing director of eTravel, said: “We are delighted to be associated with the nationally recognised symbol of quality. We celebrate 21 years in business this year and now eTravel offer an organised and effective business travel management service, combining expertise with technology to deliver optimal business travel savings.”

Irene Collins, managing director of awards organiser Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA), added: “What we have in common with our sponsors is our desire to ensure that the consumer is at the heart of everything we do. With Q Mark certification, reaching for the sky has become so much more achievable.

The ceremony, hosted by broadcaster Jonathan Healy, is expected to attract an attendance of 450 people, representing around 135 companies.

Business that achieve the highest scores during the Q Mark audit process are shortlisted in their relevant category. Once shortlisted, the companies must complete a detailed submission document which is reviewed by an expert panel of judges.

Photo: Irene Collins (left) with etravel marketing manager Collette Brennan. (Pic: Conor McCabe)