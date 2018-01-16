Ethiopian Racks Up One Million Dublin Passengers

16 Jan 2018 | 02.24 pm

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa, said its service out of Ireland has reached a new milestone of 1 million passengers from Dublin Airport.

Ethiopian first entered the Irish market in June 2015 and was the first airline to operate the Boeing Dreamliner jet out of Dublin. It is the only carrier connecting the three continents of Africa, Europe and North America through Dublin Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines operates a four times weekly direct service from Dublin to Los Angeles and Dublin to Addis Ababa, with onward connection to 55 African and 26 international destinations.

Country manager Meseret Tekalign commented: “Ethiopian’s steady growth can be attributed to offering more choice of routes to Irish travellers with fares that are consistently competitive.

“We knew coming into a market that had little awareness of Ethiopian would have its challenges. However, we’ve worked hard at overcoming them and we’re now seeing positive results. With passenger numbers increasing month on month, we added a fourth weekly service in June 2017 to our Dublin to Los Angeles and Dublin to Addis Ababa routes. That increase in schedule means we are now attracting both leisure and business traffic.”

SKYTRAX Certification

Ethiopian, which has been operating since 1946, received several international awards in 2017, including ‘Best Airline in Africa’ and a 4-star certification from SKYTRAX.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 95 international destinations across five continents. The airline is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa.

This month Ethiopian finalised a deal with the government of Zambia for the re-launch of Zambia Airways. Ethiopian Airlines will have a 45% stake in the airline.

CEO Tewolde Gebremariam stated: “We firmly believe that it is only through partnerships among African carriers that the aviation industry of the continent will be able to get its fair share of the African market, currently heavily skewed in favour of non-African airlines.”

Photo: Meseret Tekalign (left) and Dublin Airport’s Cormac O’Connell (right) with Emer Hall, the airline’s one millionth passenger through Dublin Airport