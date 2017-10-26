26 Oct 2017 | 09.12 am

Ethiopian will this week become the first carrier on the continent of Africa to receive a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 ramp up the premium feel factor, with bigger picture windows, high ceiling, less noise, mood lighting and higher cabin air humidity, which helps minimise the feelings of jet lag.

The Boeing 787-9 is somewhat bigger than the 787-8, being six metres longer and with more cargo space, as well as passenger capacity of 315 seats.

Ethiopian currently operates the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on its services from Dublin to Los Angeles and Dublin to Addis Ababa. Overall, the carrier flies to more than 100 international destinations in five continents and has one of the youngest fleet in the industry, with aircraft an average age of four years.

Ethiopian first took delivery of its Dreamliner aircraft in 2011 and now has 20, all of which are deployed on their long-haul routes.