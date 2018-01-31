Ethiopian Airlines Brings Flowers To Europe

31 Jan 2018 | 12.36 pm

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced a freight service from Bahir-Dar to Europe, with a flight to Liege in Belgium where 45 tonnes of flowers arrived to open the service, aimed at encouraging exports of horticultural products.

Chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam said: “This is yet another big milestone in the history of Ethiopian’s Cargo and Logistics Services, for we start direct freighter service with the aim of delivering the best fresh flowers from Ethiopia to end-users, timely and direct from the farm to Ethiopian flower lovers in Europe. With its daily freighter services to Liege and Brussels, Ethiopian transports a total of 130 tonnes of flowers.

“Ethiopian will also launch similar services from other flower-producing regional states. Ethiopia is rich in fertile land, it can reach the global market with its fresh, quality flowers among other agricultural products. We shall continue to support the export sector and the national economy with our convenient global cargo and passenger services.”

Ethiopian has also joined a strategic partnership with Guinea Airlines and ASKY Airlines, covering management, maintenance and training, aimed at filling gaps in services in the domestic market in Guinea and to neighbouring countries. Guinea Airlines is a new airline, set up with the help of Ethiopian, and will begin flights by the middle of this year.

Guinean transport minister Oyé Guilavogui commented: “I am very happy with the Ethiopian side, who deployed a lot of efforts for the signing of this agreement. We hope that by the end of June, our aircraft will start flying to Conakry and neighbouring countries, as well as regional capitals.”