11 Dec 2017 | 02.42 pm

Ethiopian airlines has launched a new booking app, which is available initially to Android users. The new app offers a range of options to customers, including the ability to book flights, check in, issue boarding cards and check the status of flights.

“This fits in with our ongoing commitment of offering customers the best user-friendly solutions to enhance their experience of flying with Ethiopian,” said Ethiopian’s country manager in Ireland, Meseret Tekalign.

As an incentive to use the app, customers will receive a 10% discount off their booking.

Ethiopian operates four flights per week from Dublin airport to Los Angeles and Dublin to Addis Ababa, its hub and gateway to 55 African and 26 international destinations, including Cape Town, Zanzibar, Chengdu, Seychelles and Victoria Falls.