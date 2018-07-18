Ethiopian Airlines Wins ‘Best Airline’ Gong For Second Year

18 Jul 2018 | 12.11 pm

Ethiopian Airlines has won the Skytrax ‘Best Airline in Africa’ award for the second consecutive year. The award was presented to Ethiopian’s CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, in a ceremony held in London this week.

Ethiopian currently operates a four times weekly service from Dublin to Los Angeles and Dublin to Addis Ababa. From Ethiopian’s hub in Addis Ababa, the airline operates to 110 destinations, with 58 of those in Africa.

Commenting on the win, Gebremariam said that it is testimony to the continued hard work of the Ethiopian Airlines team.