06 Nov 2017 | 11.03 am

eShopWorld Tops Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Again

Global Shares recognised in new Fintech award category

06 Nov 2017 | 11.03 am

Online shopping software provider eShopWorld has taken the top spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 rankings for the third year in a row. New entrant xSellco, also an e-commerce tech company, secured second place.

xSellco provides products that allow e‑commerce businesses of all sizes to “fulfil their potential”, while third-placed LearnUpon, which provides learning management systems, is also a new entrant in the annual listing.

Established in 2010, eShopWorld’s core e-commerce solution connects premium brands with consumers in over 200 countries. Headquartered in Ireland, it employs over 170 staff mainly in Ireland, the US, Singapore and the Netherlands. eShopWorld is privately owned by Tommy Kelly and Asendia, an alliance between two equal partners, La Poste (France) and SwissPost (Switzerland).

The awards, now in their 18th year, rank Ireland’s fastest growing technology companies and recognises indigenous technology companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in turnover in the last four years.

Cumulatively, the 2017 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €858m in total annual revenues in 2016, according to Deloitte. The average revenue of companies featuring on the ranking was approximately €17m, and on average they grew by a factor of 2.9 times over four years.

Deloitte partner Joan O’Connor commented: “What really strikes me this year is the focus the winning companies have on global markets. We estimate just under 90% of our winning companies’ revenues are generated by exports, which demonstrates the ambition and drive of Irish technology companies to diversify and the global nature of this business.

“Last year we highlighted that export markets would become increasingly important for the indigenous sector, given the Brexit challenge, and it’s clear the Fast 50 companies are tackling this challenge head on.”

Global Shares, a software provider in the field of share plan administration and financial reporting for employee share plans, won the inaugural Fintech award, while Deloitte’s ‘multinational patron awards’ added life sciences to its existing categories and gave the first award in the category to Chanelle Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing.

 

Photo: eShopWorld CEO Tommy Kelly. (Pix: Jason Clarke)

 

The 2017 Deloitte Fast 50 Ranking

Ranking Company Name County
1 eShopWorld Dublin
2 xSellco Dublin
3 LearnUpon Dublin
4 ThinScale Technology Dublin
5 SilverCloud Health Dublin
6 Ozaroo Antrim
7 Keywords Studios Dublin
8 Fenergo Dublin
9 Wolfgang Digital Dublin
10 P2V Systems Antrim
11 Repstor Limited Antrim
12 Teamwork.com Cork
13 Engaged Web Antrim
14 Asystec Limerick
15 Spearline Cork
16 Nostra Technologies Dublin
17 Journal Media Dublin
18 Granite Digital Cork
19 Arkphire Dublin
20 Roomex Dublin
21 AccountsIQ Dublin
22 Intellicom Ireland Offaly
23 Click&Go Dublin
24 Phorest Dublin
25 Action Point Innovation Limerick
26 JAR Technologies Antrim
27 Welltel Dublin
28 Lucid Interactive Derry
29 Aspira Cork
30 Fathom Antrim
31 Integrity360 Dublin
32 Neueda Antrim
33 Tickets.ie Dublin
34 AquaQ Analytics Antrim
35 CarTrawler Dublin
36 The Web Bureau Antrim
37 Ocuco Dublin
38 Intact Software Louth
39 Ryco Marketing Dublin
40 Tascomi Down
41 ITQuotes Dublin
42 Flint Studios Antrim
43 Origin Digital (N.I.) Antrim
44 EssentialSkillz Galway
45 StudioForty9 Cork
46 Learning Pool Derry
47 Agile Networks Dublin
48 Medical Account Services Dublin
49 Topfloor Systems Dublin
50 Leaf Antrim

