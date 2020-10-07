eShopWorld Plans 40 New Hires

07 Oct 2020 | 12.08 pm

Swords e-commerce provider eShopWorld says it expects to expand its workforce by 160 additional staff this year, more than double the 65 new hires planned pre-Covid.

ESW recently reported turnover of €543m for 2019. Based in Swords, Co.Dublin, the company provides in-country cross-border e-commerce solutions allowing global brands and retailers to localise their online offering in up to 200 markets around the world.

The company said it has filled 120 roles so far this year, mainly across technology, finance, product and logistics and it is currently seeking to fill a further approximately 40 roles. C.80 per cent of its staff are attached to its HQ in Swords but most are currently remote working.

CEO Tommy Kelly (pictured) commented: “We have been investing and scaling our business capability for this inevitable shift in consumer behaviour which has seen a step change this year.

“Markets around the globe have already embraced the digital economy in areas like travel, hotels and banking – now clothing and accessory brands are following at pace. The rapid scaling of our business and the bespoke nature of our services to global brands requires skilled staff and we are delighted to be adding 160 new colleagues to the team.

“The demand for global e-commerce solutions has increased dramatically as brands seek a ‘direct to consumer’ solution, while consumers demand seamless access to the most popular global brands. Our new hires reflect the increasing scale of our business and our near-term aspiration to exceed €1 billion turnover.”

The company has also announced the appointment of Mark Kirschner to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer, while Cian Ó Cuinneagáin has joined as Chief Product Officer.