ESG And Finance: Overview Of The European Framewwork

07 Apr 2021 | 11.00 am

Environmental, social and governance considerations are top of the business and finance agenda. Increased engagement on climate issues has led to a proliferation of guidance, legislation and regulation, writes Micheál Grace of law firm Mason Hayes & Curran LLP

The European Commission’s Action Plan on Financing Sustainable Growth contains measures designed to mobilise capital to meet sustainability goals and foster transparency and long-termism. Key initiatives include:

• An EU classification system for sustainable activities

An economic activity will be considered environmentally sustainable if it:

• Contributes substantially to one of six environmental objectives and does no significant harm to the other five

• Complies with minimum human rights / social safeguards

• Complies with performance thresholds known as technical screening criteria.

It’s expected that the first delegated regulation on climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation, the first two objectives, will be adopted this month.

• Standards and labels for green financial products

The lack of harmonised criteria around choice of projects, monitoring and reporting has given rise to concerns about ‘greenwashing’.

The Commission announced its intention to establish a green bond standard, though it has not yet been established. A technical expert group has published a usability guide with an updated proposal for a green bond standard containing recommendations and information on:

• Identifying eligible green projects

• Alignment with the EU taxonomy; and

• Mandatory reporting on use of proceeds.

The European Commission is also working on an EU Ecolabel for financial products and it should decide on the extension of the existing ecolabel framework to investment products later this year.

• Standards for disclosures, advice and accounting for ESG

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation places obligations on financial market participants to disclose ESG risks in the provision of investment advice. In addition, amendments to the UCITS Directive, AIFMD and MiFID frameworks will require the integration of ESG considerations in the investment decision making process.

The Commission has also undertaken to review the Non-Financial Reporting Directive to promote transparency and standardisation in reporting. The European Banking Authority is currently at the consulting phase for developing draft implementing technical standards for ESG disclosures by credit institutions and investment firms.

Ireland for Finance

The Irish government has recognised that sustainable finance is a priority for Ireland’s financial services sector in its Ireland for Finance Strategy 2025, and in February the Ireland for Finance Action Plan 2021 was launched. It includes sustainable finance as one of three priority areas, along with diversity and regionalisation.

Central Bank of Ireland

In November 2020, the European Central Bank published its Guide on Climate-Related and Environmental Risks, which is a non-binding guide for institutions to incorporate environmental risks into their business and risk management strategies.

The guide sets out supervisory expectations and the ECB has stated that it will ask banks to conduct a self-assessment against these expectations and to draw up action plans. It is proposed that in 2022. The ECB will conduct a full supervisory review of banks’ climate related practices and take action as needed.

Conclusion

Demand for sustainable finance products is rising. Globally, there has been a political shift in favour of the sustainability agenda, with the United States re-entering the Paris Agreement and China agreeing achieve to carbon neutrality by 2060.

Delivering on the Green Deal is a top priority for the European Union. As a result of these factors, targets and regulatory implementation deadlines will continue to be ambitious. Business dealing with the financial services sector will need to be aware of the existing and imminent EU and Irish frameworks as they apply to the sector.

• Micheál Grace (pictured) is a partner in the Financial Services team at Mason Hayes & Curran LLP