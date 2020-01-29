ESB’s New Archive Building Rated A+

29 Jan 2020 | 12.10 pm

The ESB has opened an all-electric archive centre in Finglas, Dublin, that uses heat pumps and solar panels to achieve an ultra-efficient energy rating of BER A+.

The building was designed in-house and will be the new home for the energy company’s archive collection, which chronicles the industrial, economic and social development of the state since its foundation in 1927.

Located on St Margaret’s Road in Finglas, the A+ building showcases documents, oral histories, film materials, and physical artefacts from the ESB’s own history. The collection is available for public research and is expected to attract a interest from amateur and professional sources.

Chairwoman Ellvena Graham said: “This facility preserves and makes accessible the historical records of ESB since its foundation. ESB’s history is inextricably linked with the development of modern Ireland.

“It is a story that contains lessons and insights that remain relevant to the world we live in today and the decisions that are facing us. It is also a story which is not just of interest to ESB, but to everyone with an interest in the story of economic and social progress.”

Key elements of the company’s historical records have been digitised in recent years, including the Shannon Scheme, Rural Electrification, the development of ESB power stations, and the ongoing management and development of ESB Networks. All such content is now available on the company’s archive site here. The main ESB site has a timeline of the company here.

The collection in Finglas now takes in more than 11,000 archival boxes of documentation, 500 small artefacts, 15,000 photographs, 1,500 glass negatives, 46,000 digital images, 6000 VHS/DVDs, 500 cine-reels and over 2,000 oral interviews.

Photo: ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty and Ellvena Graham in ESB’s new archive centre