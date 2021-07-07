ESB Unveils Eight Bay EV Charging Hub

07 Jul 2021 | 11.33 am

ESB has unveiled its first eight bay EV charging hub at Mayfield Services, Monasterevin, at Junction 14 on the M7.

The company says the high power charging hub is capable of providing 100km of charge in six minutes.

The bay contains three high power chargers (350kW) and one fast charger (50kW) which can charge up to eight electric vehicles.

The opening of the charging hub is part of a €20m investment programme financed by the government’s Climate Action Fund and ESB.

ESB says it is has installed six high power hubs, replaced over 590 charge points and upgraded 31 chargers to faster speeds.

ESB’s Marguerite Sayers commented: “This new 350kW high power charging hub, as part of our overall upgrade works, will significantly reduce charging time for EV users. When you couple this with at-home charging, it really signifies a positive next step for current and future EV drivers in Ireland.”

Transport minister Eamon Ryan stated: The availability of high-power charging infrastructure on key national routes is critical for EV drivers who need to travel longer distances.

“Through our Climate Action Fund, we will continue to invest and maintain a world-class national charging network that supports the country’s transition to EVs. This new hub and the others that will follow will encourage more drivers to go electric, cut their fuel costs and reduce our carbon emissions.”

According to ESB, its charging hubs come in three tiers. Tier One allows up to eight EVs to charge at any one time, Tier Two facilitates four vehicles, and Tier Three allows up to three EVs to charge at any one time.

Photo (l-r): Marguerite Sayers, ESB chief executive Pat O’Doherty, Eamon Ryan and Liam Fitzpatrick of Mayfield Services. (Pic: Andres Poveda)