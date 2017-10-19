19 Oct 2017 | 10.15 am

The trio of Irish startups jetting out to the Web Summit in Lisbon this year as part of the ESB Spark of Genius competition have been revealed.

The winners are Coroflo, which has developed a breastfeeding monitor; Electrical Analytics, which has created an electrical power monitor; and Mobility Mojo, a TripAdvisor-style website for accessible parking, dining out or accommodation.

From a shortlist of five high-potential startups, the final three were chosen by an ESB and Web Summit judging panel. The winner will exhibit at Web Summit 2017 and pitch live to an audience of global investors.

One finalist will also win a cash injection from ESB of €25,000 as well as mentoring from ESB innovation experts. Entrants to the Spark of Genius competition are judged on the uniqueness of their idea, their level of development to date and their potential for future growth.

Now in its seventh year, the ESB Spark of Genius Award has picked OpenBack and Bizimply among its previous winners.

John McKiernan, head of external collaboration at ESB, said that the year-on-year improvement in the number and quality of competition entrants is encouraging. “[It] is a direct reflection of the successful evolution of the startup ecosystem in Ireland,” he added.

More than 60,000 people from over 170 countries are expected to attend the Web Summit this year in Lisbon. It takes place from November 6 to 9.

Photo: Rosanne Longmore, CEO of Coroflo