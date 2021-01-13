ESB Seeking Energy Startups For Global Accelerator

13 Jan 2021 | 10.44 am

Irish startups working in the energy sector are being encouraged to apply for a place in the 2021 Free Electrons global accelerator programme, which will culminate in Dublin in November this year.

The Free Electrons programme gives entrepreneurs access to a panel of energy companies with a direct market channel to 70 million customers in 40 countries. A winning company will also be chosen, receiving a prize of $200,000.

ESB, which is one of the sponsor utilities for the accelerator, is looking to collaborate with startups that have developed low-carbon-enabling technologies and related customer-friendly services to accelerate the adoption of clean energy.

Depending on Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s seven-month Free Electrons programme will have a mix of physical and virtual offerings, where startups will receive the support of technical experts from utilities to refine their offerings and introduce their products and services to new markets in Europe, USA, Middle East, Far East and Oceania.

Following the application process, 30 companies will be invited to the initial bootcamp event in Dubai this May – which may be hosted online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Following this, 15 companies will be selected to participate in mini modules in Lisbon and Hong Kong, with the final taking place in Dublin from November 9 to 11.

Last year, 857 startups from 86 countries applied for the programme, while more than $50 million in commercial deals have been signed since it first commenced in 2017.

To date, seven Irish technology start-ups have participated in the bootcamps or programme modules, including Xenotta from Carlow, Sedicii from Waterford and Grid Beyond from Dublin.

Denis O’Leary, innovation manager at ESB, said that the Free Electrons programme allows ESB to work with the world’s best startups, helping them refine and create customer- and industry-focused energy solutions.

“As a founding member of this initiative, ESB is proud to once again host a module event later this year where we can showcase the best of Irish innovation and industry. I encourage all energy startups to apply for this programme and we look forward to working with them on this exciting journey.”

During the programme, startups refine their value proposition, trial and test technology and gain access to resources, advice and support from around the globe. During the 2021 programme, ESB signed three pilot projects, with Ripple Energy, a UK based startup, as well as Fos4X/Polytech from Germany and Portuguese startup Tesselo.

The deadline to apply for the programme is Sunday, 28 March 2021.