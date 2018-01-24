24 Jan 2018 | 09.13 am

ESB has joined seven other international utility companies to launch the second annual outing of the Free Electrons startup accelerator.

Twelve companies will be selected to take part in the accelerator, which runs between April and October 2018, with modules held in Sydney, Silicon Valley and Berlin. Aside from ESB, the other utility companies involved in organising Free Electrons hail from Dubai, Australia, Portugal, Germany, Japan and Singapore.

Last year’s programme saw more than 450 energy startups from 51 countries apply, whose business ideas spanned clean energy, energy efficiency, electric mobility and on-demand customer services.

Climote, the Dundalk-based company that has developed a remote home heating product, was one of the 12 firms chosen to participate in Free Electrons last year.

Paul Mulvaney, executive director of innovation at ESB, said that his firm was proud to be a founding partner of Free Electrons. “Our ongoing work with last year’s finalists Climote and Driivz, the e-mobility experts, is testament to the success of the close collaboration between the startups and the utility companies in this programme,” he added.

“ESB is also trialling products with other participants, including solar designers HST Solar, smart grid experts Depsys and the 2017 winner BEON, which specialises in residential solar products.”

The Free Electrons initiative has a top prize of $200,000 on offer for the participating company deemed to have the most business potential.

Derek Roddy, CEO of Climote and Conor O’Brien from ESB will provide an overview of the Free Electrons programme at a meet-up in Dog Patch Labs in Dublin this evening (January 24), from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Photo: Paul Mulvaney (right) and Rui Rod of BEON Energy, winner of Free Electrons 2017